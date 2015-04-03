By Se Young Lee and Noel Randewich
| SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO, April 3
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd used more of its own chips to power the new
Galaxy S6 smartphone than it did for the predecessor S5,
according to an early teardown report, in a blow to U.S. chip
supplier Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung is not only using its own Exynos mobile processor,
as had been widely reported, but also decided to rely on its
in-house semiconductor business to source other parts, including
the modem and power management integrated circuit chips,
Ottawa-based consultancy Chipworks said in a web posting dated
April 2.
Samsung is counting on its new flagship Galaxy S6 and S6
edge phones to help revive earnings momentum after a
disappointing 2014. Strong sales of system chips such as its
Exynos processor could also help boost earnings, analysts and
investors say.
The Galaxy S6 also comes with Samsung's Shannon modem chip,
U.S. phone carrier AT&T said on its website.
"It's pretty clear if they're using Shannon for the modem
for AT&T that they're trying to use all-Samsung silicon," said
Jim McGregor, an analyst at Tirias Research. "With their market
share going down they're under pressure to increase profit
margins."
The findings suggest a deeper loss of business for Qualcomm
in the new generation of Samsung's flagship handsets than
anticipated previously. Teardown reports of the predecessor
Galaxy S5, released last year, showed the U.S. chipmaker
supplied several components that Samsung has supplanted with its
own this year, based on the phone Chipworks investigated.
Qualcomm said in January that a key customer declined to use
its new Snapdragon processor in an upcoming flagship phone
presumed to be Samsung's Galaxy S6. But it had
been unclear whether Samsung would drop Qualcomm's modem chips
as well.
Qualcomm is the industry leader in LTE, the most advanced
modem technology, but Samsung, Intel, MediaTek
and others have developing their own offerings.
Samsung and Qualcomm did not immediately reply to requests
for comment.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)