SEOUL Oct 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
will use Qualcomm Inc's mobile processors
for some of its upcoming flagship Galaxy S smartphones, South
Korea's Electronic Times reported on Friday citing unnamed
industry sources.
The paper said Samsung will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820
chips for the Galaxy S7 phones, which is expected to launch
early next year and which will be sold in the United States and
China. Galaxy S7 phones sold in other markets will be powered by
Samsung's own Exynos processors, the paper said.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the firm does not comment on
rumours or speculation. Qualcomm could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The South Korean firm used only its Exynos processors for
the flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones this year, dealing a major
blow to the U.S. chipmaker. But Samsung said earlier this year
that it could opt to use Qualcomm chips in the future.
Samsung has previously sourced mobile processors from both
Qualcomm and through its own chips division for its premium
devices including its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series.
