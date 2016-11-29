UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Nov 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has no plans at present to consider a merger between a holding company and Samsung C&T Corp in its ongoing structural review.
U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management in October called for the world's top smartphone maker to split itself into a vehicle for ownership and an operating company, then merge the ownership company with Samsung C&T.
Samsung Electronics said it will only consider at present whether it should move to a holding company structure.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources