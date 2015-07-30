SEOUL, July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that sales of its premium Galaxy S6 smartphones fell short of expectations during the second quarter due to firm's inability to meet demand for the curved-screen model.

Park Jin-young, Samsung's vice president for the mobile business, said the firm expects overall smartphone sales volume to increase in the third quarter from the previous quarter as the firm launches new larger-screen models and new mid-to-low tier products. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)