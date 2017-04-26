SEOUL, April 27 Strong memory chip earnings propelled tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to its best quarterly profit in more than 3 years, the South Korean firm said on Thursday as its first-quarter results matched its earlier guidance.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its January-March operating profit was 9.9 trillion won ($8.75 billion), compared with 9.9 trillion won it estimated earlier in April.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 50.5 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

($1 = 1,131.7900 won)