* Samsung Q4 operating profit 5.3 trln won vs 5.2 trln won
guided
* Q4 mobile division profit 1.96 trln won vs 5.47 trln won
yr ago
* Chips Q4 profit 2.7 trln won, highest in over 4 years
* Samsung says greater business uncertainty in 2015
(Updates with smartphone market share report, share price)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is closer to losing its crown as global smartphone
leader after posting a plunge in quarterly mobile earnings on
Thursday, a day after rival Apple Inc reported the
biggest profit in corporate history.
The South Korean giant said earnings from smartphones and
other mobile gadgets dropped 64 percent annually in the
October-December period to 1.96 trillion won ($1.80 billion),
contributing to its first annual earnings fall in three years.
It was the mobile division's fifth consecutive quarter of
decline, in contrast to Apple's record-breaking 74.5 million
iPhone sales in the three months to Dec 27 on the back of the
success of its big-screen iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
Analysts say Samsung is under immense pressure to hang on to
its market share, with a lot resting on the launch of its next
flagship Galaxy S6 high-end smartphone due around March.
"I think after learning a hard lesson, we'll see a
significant improvement in terms of design, build quality and on
the specs ... The question right now is whether this is enough,"
Maybank Kim Eng analyst Warran Lau said.
While Samsung did not release smartphone sales figures, it
said smartphone and tablet shipments declined in the fourth
quarter, leading some analysts to declare Apple had caught up.
"Apple's new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models are proving wildly
popular in China, United States and Europe. Apple tied with
Samsung to become the world's largest smartphone vendor for the
first time since Q4 2011," Strategy Analytics Executive Director
Neil Mawston said in a statement.
Research firm Counterpoint said in a separate report on
Thursday that Apple overtook Samsung as the top smartphone maker
during the fourth quarter.
Mobile's share of Samsung's operating profit fell from
almost 70 percent in 2013 to about 58 percent last year.
The company expects shipments and average selling prices for
handsets to pick up in the first quarter following the launch of
new mid-tier models like the Galaxy A.
CHIPS ARE UP
The semiconductor division was a bright spot as Samsung
posted fourth-quarter operating profit of 5.3 trillion won
($4.88 billion), in line with the 5.2 trillion won profit the
firm guided for earlier this month.
The result put the firm's 2014 profit at 25 trillion won,
down from a record 36.8 trillion won in 2013 and the lowest
since 2011.
"Uncertainties for global business conditions will likely
grow further in 2015 due to the slowing Eurozone economy and
financial risks in emerging countries," Samsung said in a
statement.
The semiconductor division's profit stood at 2.7 trillion
won, its highest in more than four years, helping Samsung
recover from a 60 percent drop in operating profit in the third
quarter.
Samsung said it saw healthy demand for memory chips, used in
servers and handsets including Apple iPhones, as well as
improved sales from its system chips business. It expects to
outpace overall industry shipments growth for DRAM and NAND
chips this year.
Even so, analysts expect Samsung to report its second
straight annual profit decline this year, unless it can
reinvigorate the mobile division.
The company said it would pay an end-2014 dividend of 19,500
won per common share, up 41 percent from the end-2013 dividend
of 13,800 won per share, a sign it is eager to appease
shareholders amid weaker profits and uncertainties about the
succession plans for the family-owned Samsung Group.
Samsung shares were down 1 percent as of 0552 GMT, compared
with a 0.4 percent decline for the broader market.
($1 = 1,091.1000 won)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)