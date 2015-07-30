UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its April-June operating profit fell 4 percent from a year earlier, in line with its earnings guidance, hurt by a supply shortage for one of its main smartphone models.
Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, reported a 6.9 trillion won ($5.9 billion) profit for the second quarter, matching a preliminary estimate given early this month. It was its best quarterly operating profit in a year.
Profit for the mobile division fell to 2.76 trillion won from 4.42 trillion won a year earlier. Analysts say the South Korean firm struggled to meet demand for the S6 edge phone because the curved screen for the device is harder to make. ($1 = 1,161.1200 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.