SEOUL Jan 28 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its October-December profit rose 16.2 percent from a year earlier, in line with its earlier estimates as earnings from its chips and mobile businesses improved.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing its fourth-quarter operating profit was 6.1 trillion won ($5.05 billion), compared with 6.1 trillion won it guided for earlier in January. Revenue rose 1.1 percent to 53.3 trillion won, compared with 53 trillion won it guided for. ($1 = 1,207.5800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)