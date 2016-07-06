UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 7 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its April-June operating profit likely rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations as strong sales of its flagship smartphones boosted margins.
Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated its second-quarter profit to be 8.1 trillion won ($7.01 billion), the highest in more than two years and above an average forecast of 7.8 trillion won derived from a Thomson Reuters survey of 16 analysts. The firm will offer more detailed results around the end of this month.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 50 trillion won. ($1 = 1,156.2500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources