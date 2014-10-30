SEOUL Oct 30 Strategy Analytics
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Q3 smartphone
shipments at 79.2 mln, down from 88.4 mln year earlier. Remains
No.1 maker globally, but market share falls to 24.7 pct from 35
pct in Q3 2013
* Apple Inc ranks second with 39.3 mln smartphones
shipped in Q3, up from 33.8 mln year earlier. Market share falls
to 12.3 pct from 13.4 pct in Q3 2013
* Xiaomi Inc ranks third with 18 mln units shipped, up from
5.2 mln a year earlier. Market share at 5.6 pct vs 2.1 pct in Q3
2013
* LG Electronics Inc ranks fourth with 16.8 mln
units shipped vs 12 mln year ago. Market share at 5.2 pct vs 4.7
pct in Q3 2013
* Huawei Technologies Co Ltd ranks fifth with 16.5
mln units shipped vs 12.7 mln year earlier. Market share at 5.1
pct vs 5.0 pct in Q3 2013
