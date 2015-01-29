Jan 29 Samsung Electronics Co ltd

* Expects both shipments and average selling price for handsets to increase in Q1 vs Q4

* Company says has bought back 2.45 trillion won ($2.26 billion) worth of common and preferred shares as of late January

* Firm also says Q1 profitability for components businesses likely will not improve due to seasonally weaker demand. Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,086.4000 won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee)