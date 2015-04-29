SEOUL, April 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday said the average selling price of its handsets will likely rise in the second quarter as the firm rolls out its new flagship Galaxy S6 smartphones.

Samsung head of investor relations Robert Yi said in a conference call that the average selling price of the firm's handsets during the January-March quarter was about $200. He said smartphones accounted for more than 80 percent of the 99 million handsets shipped during that period. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)