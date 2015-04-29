SEOUL, April 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be aggressive in its sales strategy for mid-to-low end smartphones in emerging markets, including on pricing, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Park Jin-young, a vice president for Samsung's mobile division, also said sales of the company's new mid-tier products like the Galaxy A and Galaxy E series should remain firm in the second quarter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)