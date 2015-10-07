Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Oct 7 Shares in Samsung Electronics opened higher after the tech giant issued earnings guidance for a better-than-expected operating profit for the July-September period on Wednesday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 3.3 percent at 1.189 million won as of 0003 GMT, after rising as much as 4.2 percent to 1.199 million won, the strongest intraday level since July 31. ($1 = 1,163.8000 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order