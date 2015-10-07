SEOUL Oct 7 Shares in Samsung Electronics opened higher after the tech giant issued earnings guidance for a better-than-expected operating profit for the July-September period on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 3.3 percent at 1.189 million won as of 0003 GMT, after rising as much as 4.2 percent to 1.199 million won, the strongest intraday level since July 31. ($1 = 1,163.8000 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Pullin)