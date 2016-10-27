SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shareholders voted on Thursday to make Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee a board director, a move seen as further cementing the 48-year-old's role as the leader of Samsung Group.

The seat gives the scion of the founding Lee family an official leadership position at Samsung Group's flagship company and allows him to publicly weigh in on strategic decisions.

