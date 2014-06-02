SEOUL, June 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
plans to launch the first smartphone based on its
Tizen operating system in the third quarter, marking the
company's latest bid to build up its own ecosystem and reduce
reliance on Google Inc's Android.
The South Korean firm on Monday said the Samsung Z, which
comes with a 4.8 inch high-definition display and offers
features such as a fingerprint sensor, will be unveiled at the
Tizen Developer Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.
The phone will be available in Russia sometime in the
July-September period with other markets to follow, the firm
said in a statement without specifying which markets.
Samsung did not offer sales forecasts or how much the phone
will sell for, though an executive told Reuters in April that
the company is working on at least two models powered by Tizen
and that will be released "in a few countries where we can do
well."
The Samsung Z would be the latest effort by the electronics
giant to build momentum for Tizen, with its Gear 2 smartwatches
also powered by the platform.
The majority of Samsung's mobile devices are based on
Google's Android platform. The push to develop its own operating
system is part of efforts to reduce dependence on the U.S. firm,
but delays in product launches have undercut expectations.
The Samsung executive said in April he thinks Tizen would
have to account for up to 15 percent of Samsung's total
smartphone shipments to be deemed a success.
"There is plenty of room and plenty of opportunity for a
strong third vendor; arguably if you can carve out 10 percent of
a two billion units market in smartphones (by 2018), then that
could be an opportunity," said Rachel Lashford, Singapore-based
analyst at Canalys.
Many in the industry are still in the dark about Tizen,
however, so there are questions about Samsung's level of
commitment to the platform, Lashford said.
Analysts also say it will be difficult for Samsung to lure
enough developers to make the apps and services necessary to
mount a serious challenge to dominant platforms Android and iOS
from Apple Inc.
Samsung declined to say how many apps are available for the
operating system.
"The market for Tizen won't be as big as Android or Apple's
iOS, so I think it will be a challenge for Samsung to build up
an ecosystem," said IM Investment analyst Lee Min-hee.
Tizen may be more useful as leverage in future negotiations
with Google, Lee said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)