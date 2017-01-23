SEOUL Jan 19 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Monday said battery defects caused its premium Galaxy Note 7 phones to catch fire, not the device's software or hardware.

The announcement comes more than three months after the world's top smartphone maker scrapped the short-lived competitor of Apple Inc's iPhones, costing $5.3 billion in operating profit and damaging its reputation. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by STephen Coates)