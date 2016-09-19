(Repeating to additional subscribers)
BEIJING, Sept 19 Chinese online retailer JD.com
Inc said on Monday Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is carrying out an internal review, after the e-commerce firm
referred a customer report of a Galaxy Note 7 battery fire to
the South Korean company.
"We immediately referred this case to Samsung and they are
conducting an internal review," a spokeswoman told Reuters in an
email.
Samsung did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Chinese online financial magazine Caixin cited late on
Sunday an internet user's report that their smartphone, bought
from JD.com, had caught fire.
In a statement on Samsung's Chinese website dated Sept. 14,
the South Korean firm said that Galaxy Note 7 phones sold after
the Sept. 1 official launch were not vulnerable to fires because
the version sold in China used a different battery supplier.
Last week, China's quality watchdog said Samsung's local
unit will recall 1,858 units of its Galaxy Note 7 phones, a
number of which were sold as part of a testing scheme.
