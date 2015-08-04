* Samsung margins fell to 10.6 pct in Q2 vs 15.3 pct a year
ago
* Struggling to compete with Apple's software
* Hints at lower Galaxy S6 prices in Q3
* Smartphone business supports semiconductor ops
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Aug 4 For four years Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd has basked in the success of its Galaxy
smartphones, making billions of dollars competing with Apple Inc
in the premium mobile market.
The coming years are set to be more sombre for the South
Korean tech giant, as it is forced to slash prices and accept
lower margins at its mobile division in order to see off
competition from rivals including China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and Xiaomi Inc in the mid-to-low end of
the market.
Behind Samsung's reality-check is the fact it is stuck with
the same Android operating system used by its low-cost
competitors, who are producing increasingly-capable phones of
their own.
"The writing has long been on the wall for any premium
Android maker: as soon as low end hardware became 'good enough,'
there would be no reason to buy a premium brand," said Ben
Thompson, an analyst at Stratechery.com in Taipei.
Margins at Samsung's mobile division fell to 10.6 percent
from 15.5 percent a year earlier during the second quarter of
2015, despite the April launch of its critically acclaimed
Galaxy S6 range.
It remains the world's biggest smartphone maker but it is
Apple that is reaping most of the rewards.
While the U.S. giant's smartphone sales in its last
financial quarter fell short of market expectations, it is still
estimated by some analysts to earn 90 percent or more of the
industry's profits.
Samsung said last week that it will continue trying to
maximise profitability and market share, disclosing plans to
launch new larger-screen premium phones as well as more
bargain-priced handsets.
Investors and analysts say the group is right to dig its
heels in for a business that continues to generate piles of cash
and drives sales for its components divisions.
But they say Samsung will not be able to compete with Apple
in the premium market based on hardware and will continue to
trail the U.S. firm in the absence of a major technological
breakthrough.
"Some still seem to think that a well-made product will sell
well, but the Galaxy S6 showed that assumption is wrong," said
IBK Securities analyst Lee Seung-woo, who predicts Samsung's
mobile division margins will fall to 9.3 percent this year - the
lowest since before the first Galaxy S phone launched in 2010.
PRICE CUTS
Acknowledging the headwinds, the South Korean firm said last
week it will "flexibly adjust" prices of its flagship Galaxy S6
and S6 edge models to boost third quarter sales. Samsung cut the
retail price of S6 edge smartphones in South Korea by around
100,000 won ($85.46) during July.
The company also plans to launch more price-competitive
products in the mid-to-low end of the market.
Nomura analyst C.W. Chung says Samsung still has the
economies of scale to outlast rivals, adding the smartphone
industry will face a consolidation similar to the one in the
memory chip industry that the South Korean firm now dominates.
"The ones that ultimately survive will then have plenty to
be happy about," said Chung.
Nomura forecasts the smartphone market will grow from $276
billion last year to $315 billion by 2017, far larger than the
DRAM and NAND memory chip markets where Samsung competes.
Further, the mobile division will remain an important client
for Samsung's components businesses. Use of its own Exynos
mobile processors and organic light-emitting diode (OLED)
displays in premium devices like the Galaxy S6 boosts its chip
and display sales and serves as an advertising billboard for
potential customers.
"When everybody comes out to dig for gold, jeans and
pickaxes are what make money; that's what Samsung's
semiconductor business is doing through the smartphone market,"
said Nomura's Chung.
($1 = 1,170.1300 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Jeremy
Wagstaff in Singapore and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing
by Tony Munroe and Rachel Armstrong)