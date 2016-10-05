Oct 5 A Southwest Airlines Co flight to
Baltimore was evacuated on Wednesday after a replaced Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd Note 7 device started emitting
smoke while the plane was at the boarding gate, according to the
Verge.
The owner, Brian Green, picked up the new phone at an AT&T
Inc store on Sept. 21, the report said. (bit.ly/2dL2kLL)
However, Samsung said that there was no evidence that the
incident was related to the new Note 7 in a statement to CNBC.
Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker announced a global
recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7
smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries
causing some phones to catch fire.
All passengers and crew exited the plane and no injuries
were reported, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)