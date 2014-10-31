* Samsung to launch Galaxy A3, A5 in China next month
* Phones seen as first of mid-range smartphone revamp
* Samsung shares up sharply on earnings recovery hopes
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 31 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled two mid-tier handsets with a premium design
as it prepared to deliver a riposte to its low-priced Chinese
rivals and reclaim its title as the top brand in the world's
biggest smartphone market.
Samsung's smartphone woes began late last year and persisted
through July-September, with its global market share down on
year for the third straight quarter and its profit scraping at a
three-year low.
Its struggles were prominent in China, the world's biggest
smartphone market, where Samsung was dethroned by local upstart
Xiaomi Inc as the top smartphone maker in the second quarter. It
does not help that Samsung's lower-end products are too
expensive and not sufficiently distinctive compared to those
touted by Xiaomi and Lenovo Group Ltd, analysts say.
The Galaxy A3 and A5 are seen by analysts as Samsung's first
counter-strike. Initially launching in China in November, they
will be Samsung's first devices to feature fully metallic bodies
and its thinnest smartphones to date. In size, the A3 and A5 are
comparable to those of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S5, though of
lesser screen resolution quality.
"I think improving specs on the mid-tier products by using
features like a full metal body is something that Samsung needed
to do to respond to the Chinese rivals," said Seoul-based IBK
Asset Management fund manager Kim Hyun-su, who holds Samsung
shares.
Samsung classified the new phones as mid-tier, and said they
will be launched in other "select markets", without disclosing
the pricing.
The announcement, combined with hopes for an earnings
recovery and bigger dividends, pushed Samsung's shares in Seoul
to the highest close in more than two months. The stock has
gained 10 percent since Thursday.
LINE-UP REVAMP
Success for the devices remains to be seen in China and
elsewhere as Samsung's rivals continue to make strides. In
comparison to the A5, for example, Xiaomi's Mi4 device is
thicker but sports a faster processor and a higher quality
display.
"We'll have to wait and see how well these phones sell,"
said Seoul-based CIMB analyst Lee Do-hoon, adding that the lack
of disclosure on pricing makes the devices' success harder to
predict.
Samsung is expected to launch more devices in the near term.
The company on Thursday admitted that it was too slow to respond
to "rapid shifts in the competitive landscape" and vowed to
deliver new products.
"For our mid to low-end smartphones we will enhance product
competitiveness by differentiating our displays and materials as
well as upgrading camera functionality," Senior Vice President
Kim Hyun-joon told analysts on Thursday, pledging to take
efforts to keep margins at double-digit rates going forward.
Such margins may be difficult to achieve, though. Global
smartphone market growth is increasingly driven by the low-end
segment, making it a race to the bottom for all but companies
like Apple Inc that can still command a price premium.
Samsung has vowed to improve price competitiveness, as well,
which will only further erode the bottom line. Most analysts do
not expect a meaningful profit recovery for the firm's
smartphone business until mid-2015 at the earliest, when the
company may start seeing tangible results from a line-up revamp.
"A line-up change is a costly process, just like re-doing
your home interior design," said KTB Investment analyst Jin
Sung-hye.
