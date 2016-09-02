UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 2 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices amid reports that some of the premium phones are catching fire due to battery problems, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The person, who declined to be identified as the deliberations were not yet finalised, said the firm had not decided specifics such as the timeline for a potential recall and how many phones may be subject to such a recall. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources