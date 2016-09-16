SEOUL, Sept 16 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Friday it will resume selling new Galaxy
Note 7 smartphones to customers in South Korea starting on Sept.
28, as the firm seeks to limit the fallout from a costly recall
of the high-end device.
A Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters the schedule for
restarting sales for the device elsewhere, including the United
States, will depend on the circumstances for the individual
markets. The firm has said it expects new sales to resume in
Australia sometime in early October.
The world's top smartphone maker announced on Sept. 2 a
recall of the Note 7 from 10 countries, including South Korea
and the United States, due to faulty batteries that made some of
the phones catch fire. The firm halted sales in the affected
markets indefinitely until it could replace enough of the faulty
devices with replacement phones with safe batteries.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)