NEW DELHI, Sept 23 A Samsung Electronics
smartphone sent smoke from an overhead baggage
compartment on an Indian commercial plane during a flight on
Friday, India's aviation regulator said, but there was no damage
and the aircraft landed safely.
Passengers on board an IndiGo flight spotted smoke filtering
from the baggage bin and alerted the cabin crew which saw sparks
and smoke coming from a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 phone, the
airline, owned by InterGlobe Aviation, confirmed in an
emailed statement.
The IndiGo flight was on its way to Chennai from Singapore,
the airline said.
The incident comes after Samsung recalled its new Note 7
phones across the globe due to faulty batteries causing the
devices to catch fire while charging or in normal use.
The problems knocked billions of dollars off the market
value of Samsung Electronics, which had tried to pre-empt rival
Apple by launching the almost $900 Note 7 on Aug. 19,
about a month ahead of the latest iPhone release.
There have been no previous reports of similar problems with
the Note 2 model, first released in 2012.
A spokesperson for India's Directorate General of Civil
Aviation (DGCA) said it will send out an advisory to airlines
warning passengers to keep all Samsung Note smartphones switched
off during the flight or avoid carrying the phones on commercial
jets altogether.
The DGCA has called Samsung representatives to its office in
New Delhi on Monday. A Samsung spokesman in India had no
immediate comment but said the company would issue a statement
soon.
