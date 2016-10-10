UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has temporarily suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, following reports that new versions of the smartphones are catching fire.
The person did not elaborate on details, including whether any specific problems have been identified or when the production was halted.
Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources