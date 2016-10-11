SEOUL Oct 11 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has halted the production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to consumer safety concerns.
Samsung will likely permanently halt sales of the flagship device permanently, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Samsung did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
