UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 10 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Saturday all users of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones subject to the ongoing global recall should turn in their devices as soon as possible.
Samsung, in a statement, said it is working to expedite shipments of replacement phones promised in the recall announced last week due to faulty batteries causing the premium smartphone to set on fire.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources