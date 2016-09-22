SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea said on Thursday it ordered Samsung Electronics Co Ltd take additional measures to ensure that batteries used in Galaxy Note 7 handsets are safe, as the smartphone giant prepares to resume sales in South Korea.

The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, in a statement, said it formally approved Samsung's plan to recall Note 7 smartphones in the country. The recall was triggered by faulty batteries that caused some of the 988,900 won ($897.04)phones to catch fire.

The agency said it ordered Samsung to have its supplier conduct x-ray tests on the batteries before the components are shipped, as well as a thorough inspection by Samsung itself to ensure battery safety.

Samsung plans to resume new sales of the Note 7 in South Korea on Sept. 28. ($1 = 1,102.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)