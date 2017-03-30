SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.

The long-awaited S8 is the company's first new premium phone since its September withdrawal of all Galaxy Note 7 devices due to fire-prone batteries. ($1 = 1,110.3600 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)