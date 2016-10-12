SEOUL Oct 12 Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened weaker on Wednesday, touching a one-month low due to concerns about the firm's prospects after it decided to permanently end sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.

Samsung shares were trading down 3.1 percent as of 0004 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent fall for the broader market, after touching their lowest level since Sept. 12. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)