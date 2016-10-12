UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 12 Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened weaker on Wednesday, touching a one-month low due to concerns about the firm's prospects after it decided to permanently end sales of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.
Samsung shares were trading down 3.1 percent as of 0004 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent fall for the broader market, after touching their lowest level since Sept. 12. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources