SEOUL, Sept 12 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell to their lowest level in nearly two months on Monday, hurt by worries about the fallout from a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

Samsung shares were down 5 percent as of 0014 GMT, touching the lowest since July 15, compared with a 1.6 percent fall for the broader market.

The world's top smartphone maker said on Saturday all Galaxy Note 7 users affected by the ongoing recall should power off their devices and turn them in. Samsung voluntarily initiated the recall on Sept. 2 due to faulty batteries causing the high-end smartphone to catch fire.

