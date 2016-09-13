SEOUL, Sept 13 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened higher on Tuesday, clawing back some losses from a day earlier following news that Samsung Group de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is poised to take a board seat.

Samsung Electronics shares were up 2.5 percent as of 0002 GMT, rebounding from a 7 percent fall on Monday and outperforming a 1 percent gain for the broader market.

Analysts and investors said Lee's move to take a board seat at the flagship of South Korea's top conglomerate will improve transparency and corporate governance for Samsung Electronics.

