(Refiles to correct spelling of New Delhi in dateline)
SEOUL/NEW DELHI Jan 14 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday launched the first
smartphone powered by its Tizen operating system, a major
development in the tech giant's ambition to build a software
ecosystem to rival Android.
The Z1 went on sale in India for 5,700 rupees ($92) each,
targeting users looking for their first smartphone, the world's
No.1 smartphone maker said in a statement. The no-nonsense
handset - one of the cheapest in the Samsung stable - sports a
4-inch display, a plastic body and a simplified user interface.
The launch is a key step in the company's strategy to break
free from Google's Android platform, which powers
Samsung's flagship Galaxy devices and most other smartphones on
the market.
($1 = 61.9700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)