SEOUL Oct 1 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will invest $560
million to build a consumer appliances production complex in
Vietnam, its latest move to build manufacturing capacity in the
country.
Samsung, the world's largest TV maker, said in a statement
the new 700,000 square metre complex will mainly produce
televisions.
Samsung has been investing heavily in production facilities
in Vietnam across business segments including smartphones in a
bid to lower production costs. The firm's display subsidiary,
Samsung Display, said in July that it won approval to build a $1
billion display module assembly plant in Vietnam.
