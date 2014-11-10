HANOI Nov 10 A subsidiary of South Korea's
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be awarded a licence
to invest $3 billion in a mobile phone plant in northern
Vietnam, the second such facility in the country, a state-run
newspaper said on Monday.
The facility will be built in Thai Nguyen province, where
Samsung Electronics Vietnam has operated a $2 billion plant for
mobile phone production since March 2014, the Planning and
Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu newspaper said.
A Samsung Electronics Vietnam official said the company had
no immediate comment on the report.
The ministry oversees foreign investment in Vietnam.
Samsung's latest investment would bring its total pledges in the
Southeast Asian nation to around $11 billion, the Dau Tu
newspaper said.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)