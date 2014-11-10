* Samsung Electronics Vietnam applies investment licence
* To build second smartphone factory in Thai Nguyen province
* Samsung Electronics Vietnam revenue to jump 67 pct next
year -govt
(Updates with comments from Samsung)
HANOI, Nov 10 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd has applied for a licence to invest $3
billion in building a second smartphone factory in northern
Vietnam, a government official said on Monday.
Samsung Electronics Vietnam plans to build the factory in
Thai Nguyen province, where it opened a $2 billion smartphone
plant in March, said a senior official at the province's
Planning and Investment Department.
"We are working on the project," said the official,
confirming an earlier report by Dau Tu, a newspaper controlled
by Vietnam's Planning and Investment Ministry. "There are still
a few things to fix."
The official was not authorised to speak to media on the
matter and so declined to be identified by name.
A Samsung spokeswoman told Reuters the company is in
discussions with Vietnam's government to invest up to $3 billion
in its handset business. The schedule for the spending and how
much will ultimately be spent have yet to be decided, she said.
Samsung has been increasing production in Vietnam to reduce
costs and better compete with the low-priced smartphones of
Chinese rivals in particular.
A subsidiary of the electronics giant, Samsung Display Co
Ltd, said in July it received regulatory approval to build a $1
billion display module assembly plant in the country.
Samsung Electronics' latest move would bring its total
investment pledges in Vietnam this year to around $11 billion,
according to Dau Tu newspaper, whose controlling ministry
oversees foreign investment.
Mobile phones and accessories became Vietnam's biggest cash
earner last year, taking over textiles. In January-October this
year, export revenue reached $19.2 billion, or around 15 percent
of the country's total.
Samsung's first smartphone plant in Vietnam, built with an
investment of $2 billion, generated $1.9 billion in export
revenue in its first four months of operation, according to the
Thai Nguyen provincial government.
The government, in a statement earlier this month, said the
company's total revenue is expected to jump more than 67 percent
to $13.4 billion next year from $8 billion projected for 2014.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; additional reporting by Se Young
Lee in SEOUL)