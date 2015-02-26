* The first wage freeze in 6 years
* Part of cost cuts after annual profit decline
* Workers likely to worry - academic
(Add professor comments, details)
SEOUL, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics
will freeze wages in 2015 for employees in South Korea for the
first time in six years, after the world's biggest smartphone
maker saw profits fall in the face of rising competition.
The cost-cutting move is the latest by Samsung Electronics,
which in January reported its first annual profit decline since
2011, as it lost market share to Apple Inc's new
iPhones and cheaper Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Inc.
The wage freeze also comes as the electronics giant is
widely expected to unveil its next Galaxy S smartphone at a
March 1 event, hoping to revive sales growth momentum.
Samsung Electronics had already frozen 2015 wages for
executives as part of belt-tightening measures, a company
spokeswoman said, confirming media reports.
"The measures are likely to inject a sense of crisis into
employees, who have enjoyed steady wage increases and hefty
bonuses in recent years," said Chang Sea-Jin, a business
professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
and author of the book "Sony vs Samsung".
A Samsung spokesman did not elaborate on the reasons for the
wage freeze. The company last froze wages in 2009, in the wake
of the global financial crisis.
Samsung Electronics has 93,928 employees in South Korea as
of 2013.
Robert Yi, Samsung's head of investor relations, signalled
earlier this month that the firm may cut dividends in 2015 after
it hiked its payout by 40 percent and bought back stocks last
year.
Samsung Electronics shares ended down 0.3 percent while the
wider market was up 0.1 percent as of 0613 GMT.
($1 = 1,092.9900 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen
Coates)