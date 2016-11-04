Nov 4 Samsung Electronics, which is already reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones, said it would recall about 2.8 million of its top-load washing machines in the United States to address safety concerns.

The top of the washing machines can unexpectedly detach from the chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/2fC4bmL)

The machines being recalled were manufactured between March 2011 and November 2016.

Samsung received nine related reports of injuries, including a broken jaw, injured shoulder and other fall-related injuries.

Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, is grappling with a global recall of at least 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)