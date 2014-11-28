SEOUL Nov 28 Insiders say staff at Samsung
Electronics have never been so anxious ahead of the
annual reshuffle, as a weak smartphone performance and its worst
earnings in three years are expected to cost many jobs.
As is customary for Korean businesses, Samsung is expected
to announce its annual personnel changes in early December, a
ritual that even in good times means weeks of distracting
uncertainty for staff facing promotion, transfer or the sack.
The last of those options looks more likely after
third-quarter operating profit fell by nearly two
thirds.
Squeezed by Chinese rivals like Xiaomi Technology
at the low end and Apple's iPhones at the top,
Samsung's share of the smartphone market has also shrunk
year-on-year for the last three quarters, leading to speculation
that mobile business head J.K. Shin could be on the way out.
"People are very uneasy; even the senior management are
asking around about what might be coming," said one Samsung
employee.
Samsung declined to comment on potential changes; it often
keeps the information secret even from those directly affected
until a day or two before the official announcement.
The Maeil Business Newspaper, a local business daily,
recently reported the company could cut 20 percent of executive
positions across the board, including 30 percent from its mobile
division.
This year's appointments will also offer a glimpse of how
heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee plans to lead the tech giant. The
younger Lee, 46, has been the de-facto decision maker as his
father, Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, remains
hospitalised following a heart attack in May.
"We talk a lot about which of the senior executives will
still be with us," another Samsung employee told Reuters. "What
happens to them will determine how we will need to work."
Samsung Electronics, the flagship of what is by far South
Korea's biggest conglomerate, or chaebol, employed nearly
290,000 people in 2013, about a third of them in the firm's home
country.
While work continues, a third Samsung employee said managers
and executives were distracted to the point where rank-and-file
staff needed to work overtime and weekends to make sure
development for major products stayed on track.
Samsung Group's decision to sell its chemical and defence
arms to local conglomerate Hanwha Group has further added to the
sense of anxiety.
"Everyone's just looking around to see what happens," said a
fourth Samsung employee, adding that major strategic initiatives
in his business unit were on hold as managers did not know who
would be around to see them through.
"Only after the personnel moves are official will we all be
able to get back to work," he said. "I just hope the fallout
won't be huge."
($1 = 1,101.9000 Korean won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Will Waterman)