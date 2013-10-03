* Q3 operating profit seen up 24 pct to $9.3 bln
* Mobile business profit seen stagnating on drop in S4 sales
* Chip profits may have more than doubled to 2.4 trln won
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Oct 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is on track to post a record $9.3 billion quarterly
profit as a rebound in its semiconductor business shields the
South Korean tech giant from a slower smartphone market.
The world's biggest memory chipmaker is likely to see its
semiconductor earnings charge to a three-year high - a
much-needed shot in the arm - just as sales of its flagship
Galaxy S4 smartphone begin to flag, analysts say.
The global chip market has rallied since late 2012 due to a
supply crunch caused by years of cautious investment to support
prices, and conversion of factory capacity to produce more
profitable chips used in smartphones and tablets.
The semiconductor market further tightened following a fire
in early September at a China plant owned by the world's No.2
memory chipmaker SK Hynix.
"Stronger memory prices, made even better with the Wuxi DRAM
(dynamic random access memory) fab fire, are driving Samsung's
next leg of profit growth," Bernstein analyst Mark Newman said.
Samsung, due to release its earnings guidance for
July-September on Friday, likely increased its quarterly
operating profit to 9.96 trillion won ($9.3 billion), according
to a survey of 34 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's chip business will likely post a profit of
around 2.4 trillion won in the three months ended September, the
highest since the third quarter of 2010, and accounting for
around one quarter of overall earnings.
Contract DRAM chip prices jumped 9 percent in the second
half of September from the first half of that month while spot
prices soared 37 percent.
UBS estimates supply of DRAM chips by SK Hynix would shrink
by 14 percent in the fourth quarter, plunging the overall DRAM
market into a supply deficit of some 7 percent. The South Korean
firm aims to fully restore operations in November.
"It has become more of a seller's market as there are now
only just a couple of major memory chip makers left," said Byun
Han-joon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. "The upcycle
could last longer than many had initially thought."
Shares in Samsung advanced as much as 3.1 percent on
Wednesday. Financial markets in South Korea were closed on
Thursday due to a public holiday.
SLOWING GROWTH
Samsung's operating profit likely rose 5 percent from the
previous quarter and 24 percent from a year earlier, its slowest
year-on-year growth since the third quarter of 2011 when profit
shrank 11 percent.
"Earnings at its handset business have peaked ... and
Samsung will be pressed to discuss how it can stop profits
falling sharply from here," said Byun at KB.
Samsung's mobile devices business has helped the company
report a record profit every quarter since last year, except the
first three months of 2013.
The division, which generates two-thirds of the company's
total earnings, is stalling as sales of the Galaxy S4 slows and
the high-end market rapidly saturates, analysts say.
Barclays estimates S4 smartphone sales will have dropped to
16 million sets in July-September from around 20 million in the
two months following its late April debut. Sales may slip
further to 13 million sets in the fourth quarter, according to
Barclays.
Samsung is widely expected to have sold 86-88 million
smartphones in the third quarter, up from 76 million in the
second quarter, as the company increased shipments of cheaper
models to emerging markets.
Profits at its mobile division are seen at 6.4 trillion won,
better than the second quarter's 6.3 trillion won but down from
a record 6.5 trillion won in the first three months.
Further capping Samsung's earnings upside, televisions, home
appliances and TV screen displays are struggling with weak
sales, as plunging emerging market currencies increase the cost
of raw materials, which are based in the U.S. dollar.
Intense price competition in TVs has also put its margins
under pressure.
Samsung's smaller rivals are also reeling.
Japan's Toshiba Corp said this week it would slash
50 percent of staff in its loss-making TV unit and cease
production at two of its three overseas factories before the end
of this fiscal year, while German high-end TV maker Loewe AG
filed for insolvency on Tuesday.