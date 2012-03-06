SEOUL, March 6 The head of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's memory chip business said on
Tuesday that it is not interested in acquiring capacity from
Japan's troubled Elpida Memory Inc and expects
difficult conditions in the memory chip market to continue in
the second quarter.
"We are not interested at all in adding capacity from
Elpida," Jun Dong-soo, president of memory chip business at
Samsung Electronics' device solutions unit, told reporters at an
industry gathering.
"I believe both Toshiba Corp and Micron Technology
Inc will be looking at Elpida to add mobile DRAM capacity
and offer mobile memory chip package solutions, and any such
alliance will create a strong competitor for us."
