Taiwan stocks slip tracking Asian shares; auto, plastics drag

TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday tracking Asian shares, weighed down mostly by automobile and plastics subindexes. Earlier in the day, Asian shares edged up to their highest in near two years before losing some of those early gains, while the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy. As of 0402 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.19 percent at 9,837.12, after closing do