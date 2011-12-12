SEOUL Dec 12 Samsung Card said on Monday it has decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC Corp.

Samsung Card is required to dispose of its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April.

Samsung card has a 25.64 percent of Samsung Everland, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group. ($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)