* Samsung must sell Everland stake below 5 pct by April
* KCC pays in cash
* Set to become No.2 shareholder of Everland
(Adds details)
SEOUL, Dec 12 Samsung Card
said on Monday it has decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth
773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park
operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC
Corp.
The stake sale has been widely watched by the market, as it
may bring a change to the Samsung conglomerate's complex cross
affiliate holdings. But it will have little immediate impact on
an ownerhsip shift from Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung
Electronics Co, to his three children, analysts
said.
The stake sale will leave Lee's son Jay Y. Lee, who is also
president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics, as
the biggest shareholder of Samsung Everland, the de facto
holding company of Samsung Group.
Samsung Card is required to dispose of its stake in
non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April under
Korean regulations, and has sought a block deal or initial
public offering to meet the requirement.
The credit card services firm has 25.64 percent of Samsung
Everland and said it has yet to decide when and to whom it will
sell the remaining 3.64 percent stake to meet the requirement.
Samsung Everland is at the top of the group's complicated
cross ownership structure and is a key shareholder of Samsung
Life Insurance Co, which in turn is a major
shareholder of Samsung Electronics Co with a stake
of some 7.2 percent.
Samsung Electronics is the top shareholder of Samsung Card.
Samsung is selling the stake at 1.82 million won a share,
lower than 2.14 million won it estimated in its latest
regulatory reporting for the September quarter.
KCC said it would pay the deal in cash and planned to close
the deal by the end of January.
With the deal, KCC will become the second-biggest
shareholder of Samsung Everland and expects the purchase to
improve its business relationship with the Samsung Group.
"Samsung Everland ... is investing in new businesses such as
biopharmaceuticals and renewable energies that Samsung Group has
identified as its new profit generators ... We believe there'll
be high growth potential at Samsung (Everland) with those
investments," KCC said in a statement.
"Longer term, we expect to grow together through a strategic
partnership with Samsung."
Shares in KCC closed down 0.7 percent before the deal was
announced, lagging a 1.3 percent rise in the broader market
.
($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)