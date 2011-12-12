* Samsung must sell Everland stake below 5 pct by April

* KCC pays in cash

* Set to become No.2 shareholder of Everland (Adds details)

SEOUL, Dec 12 Samsung Card said on Monday it has decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC Corp.

The stake sale has been widely watched by the market, as it may bring a change to the Samsung conglomerate's complex cross affiliate holdings. But it will have little immediate impact on an ownerhsip shift from Lee Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung Electronics Co, to his three children, analysts said.

The stake sale will leave Lee's son Jay Y. Lee, who is also president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics, as the biggest shareholder of Samsung Everland, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.

Samsung Card is required to dispose of its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April under Korean regulations, and has sought a block deal or initial public offering to meet the requirement.

The credit card services firm has 25.64 percent of Samsung Everland and said it has yet to decide when and to whom it will sell the remaining 3.64 percent stake to meet the requirement.

Samsung Everland is at the top of the group's complicated cross ownership structure and is a key shareholder of Samsung Life Insurance Co, which in turn is a major shareholder of Samsung Electronics Co with a stake of some 7.2 percent.

Samsung Electronics is the top shareholder of Samsung Card.

Samsung is selling the stake at 1.82 million won a share, lower than 2.14 million won it estimated in its latest regulatory reporting for the September quarter.

KCC said it would pay the deal in cash and planned to close the deal by the end of January.

With the deal, KCC will become the second-biggest shareholder of Samsung Everland and expects the purchase to improve its business relationship with the Samsung Group.

"Samsung Everland ... is investing in new businesses such as biopharmaceuticals and renewable energies that Samsung Group has identified as its new profit generators ... We believe there'll be high growth potential at Samsung (Everland) with those investments," KCC said in a statement.

"Longer term, we expect to grow together through a strategic partnership with Samsung."

Shares in KCC closed down 0.7 percent before the deal was announced, lagging a 1.3 percent rise in the broader market . ($1 = 1146.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)