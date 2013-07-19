* Deal would be big boost for South Korean tech company
By Euan Rocha and Sinead Carew
July 19 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is close to signing a deal to sell its popular line of Galaxy
devices to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, sources
familiar with the situation said on Friday.
The deal would be a boost for Samsung, which is increasingly
seeking to cater to the needs of government agencies, a niche
long dominated by Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
.
The FBI, with more than 35,000 employees, at present uses
mainly BlackBerry devices. It is unclear whether the agency
plans to replace all BlackBerry equipment with Galaxy models or
whether it will use hardware from both companies.
A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to comment on the matter,
saying that the selection of its new smartphones is part of an
active acquisition process and any current discussions are
proprietary to the government.
The imminent deal was initially reported by the Wall Street
Journal late on Thursday. The WSJ also said Samsung is close to
signing a smaller order for its devices with the U.S. Navy,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Representatives of BlackBerry and Samsung declined to
comment. BlackBerry emphasized, however, that it regards its
operating system as the best in the market in terms of security
features.
"The security of mobile devices is more important now than
it has ever been before," BlackBerry's chief legal officer,
Steve Zipperstein, said in an interview. "It is fair to ask why
in this context anyone would consider moving from the gold
standard in security, which is the BlackBerry platform."
In May, the U.S. Pentagon cleared Samsung's Android mobile
devices and a new line of BlackBerry devices powered by the BB10
operating system for use on Defense Department networks.
Samsung has been pushing hard to convince government
agencies and corporate clients that its Galaxy devices, powered
by Google Inc's Android operating system, can meet
their stringent security needs.
The South Korean company hopes that the Pentagon clearance
and the imminent deal with the FBI will help boost sales to
security-conscious clients including banks and law firms.
SKEPTICS REMAIN
Some analysts remain skeptical about whether Android can
meet all security requirements of such clients, and note that
the FBI itself has highlighted some vulnerabilities of the
platform.
"The Android operating system hasn't been secured properly,"
said Rob Enderle, principal analyst with Enderle Group, noting
that Samsung has layered technology on top of the operating
system in an attempt to make its Galaxy devices safer.
"If you are going to tackle security, you kind of have to do
it throughout the entire platform. It's not that Samsung doesn't
want to - it is that they don't own the operating system so they
cannot," said Enderle. "If you're going to sell into government,
you have to be able to provide a secure solution and Android
isn't it yet."
Enderle and other analysts also say that since Android
security is not end-to-end managed by a single entity, this can
create more vulnerabilities and prove more costly.
The FBI's move to explore other platforms is also garnering
some concern in political circles in the United States.
U.S. Representative Kenny Marchant of Texas said in a letter
to the FBI that he believes the agency ought to use mobile
devices that do not rely on disparate technologies that would
create additional security vulnerabilities.
"I understand that the FBI may be considering a new solution
that is a patchwork of technologies stitched together," Marchant
said in the letter, which was obtained by Reuters. "I am
concerned that this approach may prove to be more costly than
other alternatives."