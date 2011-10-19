SEOUL Oct 19 Samsung Electronics
said on Wednesday that it would launch a new smartphone running
Google's latest version of the Android operating system
globally starting in Europe in November, as it is locked in a
battle for smartphone supremacy with Apple Inc. .
Samsung and Google unveiled the Galaxy Nexus phone at an
event in Hong Kong on Wednesday, after delaying the event while
the world paid tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
Samsung, the top seller of Android phones and the biggest
challenger to Apple, said the latest version of Android, named
Ice Cream Sandwich, was designed to unite tablet and smartphone
platforms, potentially attracting more application developers
and consumers to the Android camp.
The South Korean firm's new device, which touts a 4.65-inch
high-definition "super" AM-OLED display and a 1.2 GHz dual-core
processor, features such new functions as face recognition.
The world's No.2 handset maker said it also plans to
introduce a version of the Galaxy Nexus that runs on faster
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.
Samsung's event came less than a day after Apple reported
quarterly results that missed expectations for the first time in
years, blaming rumors of the new iPhone for hurting demand in
the September quarter.
Apple and Samsung have been locked in an acrimonious legal
dispute in 10 countries involving smartphones and tablet
computers as they jostle for the top spot in the fast-growing
markets. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer, buying mainly
chips and displays.
Samsung said on Monday that the sales of its Galaxy S and
Galaxy S 2 smartphones topped 30 million units, with the
once-smartphone laggard expected to overtake Apple as the
world's biggest smartphone vendor in the third quarter.
Strong smartphone sales are expected to help Samsung's
handset division report a record profit during the period,
analysts said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)