SEOUL May 23 Samsung Electronics Co
said sales of the latest version of its flagship Galaxy S
smartphone have reached 10 million since its launch in late
April, making the model its fastest selling smartphone.
The S4, the South Korean firm's challenge to Apple Inc's
iPhone, is already selling in 60 countries and Samsung
plans to expand sales to 327 carriers in 155 countries by next
month, the world's biggest smartphone maker said on Thursday.
Solid sales have come even as supply issues have snarled the
U.S. rollout through some carriers.
Analysts expect strong sales of the fourth version of the
Galaxy, which has propelled Samsung to the top of the $225
billion smartphone market since its debut in 2010, will help the
firm report record earnings in the current quarter.
Despite mixed reviews of the S4 by gadget experts, Samsung
is benefiting from heavy marketing as it bids to gain market
share in the absence of new competing models from Apple.
Samsung won a record 33 percent of the smartphone market in
the first quarter, and JP Morgan analysts expect its operating
profit to top Apple's this quarter for the first time in years.