SEOUL, June 25 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's biggest smartphone maker, expects cumulative sales of its latest smartphone Galaxy S III to top 10 million units during July, JK Shin, head of its telecommunications business, said on Monday.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S III, the strongest rival for Apple's iPhone, on May 29 in Europe, and is now expanding global roll-outs. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by John Mair)