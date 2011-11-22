SEOUL Nov 22 Samsung Electronics
, the world's top TV maker, is in last-stage talks
with Google to roll out Google TV, the head of
Samsung's TV division told reporters on Tuesday.
Yoon Boo-keun, president of Samsung's TV division, said the
company planned to unveil its Google TV at an event next year,
but not the Consumer Electronics Show in January. He added that
Samsung's Google TV offering would differ from those of
competitors.
Google TV -- which currently comes built-in on certain Sony
Corp television models and on Logitech International
set-top boxes -- allows consumers to access online videos and
websites on their TVs, as well as specialised apps such as video
games.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)