* Samsung group electric car/parts patent filings up since
2010
* Rivals including LG Electronics already securing big
contracts
* Auto software, components market worth $500 bln -analyst
* Autonomous driving to cost $6,500 per vehicle at launch
-analyst
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 30 Samsung Electronics
and group companies are trying a belated push into the business
of supplying technology to car makers, while rivals are already
sewing up lucrative deals with an industry that is notoriously
difficult to break into.
Data compiled by Thomson Reuters IP & Science shows the
world's top smartphone maker and other Samsung Group
tech affiliates are ramping up research and development for auto
technology, with two-thirds of their combined 1,804 U.S. patent
filings related to electric vehicles and electric components for
cars coming since 2010.
The analysis did not include filings made after 2013 due to
a lag between filing and publication.
They haven't yet landed significant business, and Samsung
Group declined to comment on strategy, but the lure is obvious.
Automakers already incorporate or are developing
technologies to enhance safety and provide better smartphone
connectivity and entertainment systems, creating an opening for
tech companies to break into a market for software, services and
components that is worth around $500 billion, ABI Research
analyst Dominique Bonte said.
"There are two trends: the car becomes a connected software
device, and the entire mobile and ICT ecosystem is getting very
interested in playing a part in that evolution," Bonte said.
That is particularly welcome as demand for smartphones, TVs
and computers slows, but Samsung is arriving late at a party
where some of the best partners are already taken.
Cross-town rival LG Electronics Inc announced a
major supply agreement with General Motors in October,
sending LG's shares surging, while U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp,
known for graphics processors that power games consoles and
laptops, says its chips will be in more than 30 million cars in
the next three to four years.
Unlike Apple and Google, there is no
clear sign yet that Samsung is developing its own autonomous
driving technology.
IHS analyst Danny Kim said Samsung Group does not yet have a
unified, group-wide approach to building its supplier presence
in the industry.
"Samsung needs a serious commitment to drive the synergies
between all competent organisations within Samsung Group," he
said.
A decade after selling its debt-laden carmaking unit to
Renault, Samsung Group in 2010 announced its second
foray into the auto industry, identifying car batteries as one
of its five growth businesses.
Its Samsung SDI Co Ltd is now the world's No. 6
electric car battery maker, counting BMW, Chrysler
and Volkswagen among its clients.
IN THE HUNT
Other parts of the Samsung empire are now in the hunt.
Samsung patent filings show a wide range of technologies
including a drowsy-driving detection system, an alert system for
break-in attempts and a transparent display for directions and
traffic information.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd recently formed
a dedicated team to sell components such as camera modules to
new auto clients and says it would consider acquisitions to
boost car-related businesses.
Samsung Display has also cited the auto industry as a
potential growth area and has been testing its organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) displays with BMW and auto parts
maker Continental.
The growth prospects are mouthwatering.
Nvidia says its autos revenue was $148 million for the first
half of this fiscal year, nearly doubling in a year.
Consulting firm McKinsey said in a 2014 report that revenue
from hardware, software and services for connectivity-enabled
cars could grow to 180 billion euros ($200 billion) by 2020 from
an estimated 30 billion euros in 2014.
Carmakers may spend an additional $6,500 per car when they
launch fully autonomous vehicles, the Boston Consulting Group
said in a report this year.
Analysts say the supply relationships built by SDI could be
expanded by bundling parts and services from other Samsung arms.
Samsung insiders acknowledge, however, that it may take
several years before tech arms other than Samsung SDI generate
significant auto-related sales.
Product development cycles in the auto industry are far
longer than in consumer electronics, and carmakers are cautious
about adding suppliers without a track record. It took the
better part of a decade for Nvidia to gain acceptance as a
global supplier, while LG worked with GM for nearly a decade
before it got its supply contract for the Chrevrolet
Bolt.
Samsung Electronics could still catch up by taking the
one-stop-shop approach, similar to that of LG Electronics, by
working with sister companies to combine offerings such as
batteries, chips, sensors and software such as the Tizen
operating system into a single package, analysts say.
ABI's Bonte said Samsung could also speed things up by
acquiring established players such as Japan's Renesas
Electronics Corp, which researcher Gartner says was the
world's top auto semiconductor maker last year, with $3.1
billion in revenue.
"It's important for a supplier to be able to sell not just
one single component but provide that entire platform," he said.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
